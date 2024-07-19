AliExpress Fined 1.9 Billion Won for Leak of S. Korean Customers' Personal Info

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese e-commerce giant AliExpress was fined one-point-97 billion won, or one-point-four million U.S. dollars, for exposing the personal information of South Korean customers.The Personal Information Protection Commission decided to slap AliExpress with the fine, following a general meeting on Wednesday, for violating personal information protection laws and issued a corrective order, recommending improvements.The commission confirmed that the online retailer provided over 180 thousand pieces of personal data to overseas vendors, including addresses of where Korean customers received their deliveries.It added that AliExpress failed to notify users of such action, as is stipulated by law, and did not reflect the necessary measures to protect personal information in the seller's terms and conditions.The commission also ordered corrective measures to make it easier for users to exercise buyers' rights, such as streamlining the membership cancellation process.