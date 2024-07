Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared eleven additional regions hit by massive downpours as special disaster zones.According to Presidential Office Spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon on Thursday, Yoon designated eleven areas affected by heavy rain as special disaster zones, after a detailed investigation by all relevant ministries.The areas include Okcheon County in North Chungcheong Province, Geumsan County and Buyeo County in South Chungcheong Province, Iksan City in North Jeolla Province and Andong City in North Gyeongsang Province.The South Korean leader vowed to focus all of the government's capabilities in the affected areas and take measures to ensure swift provision of emergency recovery and aid assistance.He also called on disaster and safety authorities to continue to keep their guard up as there are concerns about further damage from typhoons forecast to hit the country next month.