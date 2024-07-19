Motion Seeking KCC Interim Chief's Impeachment Reported at Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion seeking the impeachment of Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Vice Chair and interim chief Lee Sang-in has been reported at the National Assembly’s plenary session.The head of the National Assembly’s Proceedings Bureau, Chung Myung-ho, reported at the parliamentary session on Thursday that the motion was submitted by 170 lawmakers, including main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Hyun.The DP is apparently seeking to impeach Lee to suspend his role as KCC’s interim chief before former MBC journalist Lee Jin-sook is appointed the new head of the communications agency.With such a move, the DP is apparently aiming to block any attempts to replace board members of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture which has the authority to appoint executives of public broadcaster MBC.An impeachment motion must be put to a secret vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session.If the ruling People Power Party begins a filibuster for four contentious media bills at Thursday’s plenary session, the impeachment motion is likely to be put to a vote on Friday.