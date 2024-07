Photo : YONHAP News

A bill seeking a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on last year’s death of a Marine corporal has again been scrapped after a revote.During Thursday's plenary session, the bill failed to pass the National Assembly with 194 votes in favor out of 299 lawmakers in attendance.The main Democratic Party's majority in parliament was not enough to override the president's rejection earlier this month, as its passage in the revote required a two-thirds majority attended by more than half of all lawmakers.Thursday marked the second time for the bill to be scrapped after a revote following May 28.