The government convened on Thursday an emergency meeting on the payment delays suffered at South Korean e-commerce retailers WeMakePrice and TMON.First vice finance minister Kim Beom-seok convened the meeting which was attended by officials from the finance ministry, Fair Trade Commission, the Financial Services Commission(FSC) and the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS).The FSC and FSS agreed to conduct from Thursday afternoon a joint on-site inspection on the two e-commerce retailers and review possible violations of the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce.Participants also agreed to inspect unsettled payments for sellers and to call on WeMakePrice and TMON to devise ways to normalize payment efforts.