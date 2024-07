Photo : KBS News

Hyundai Motor has once again set a record for quarterly operating profit in the April-June period on the back of expanded sales of high-profit models.In a conference call on Thursday, the company estimated that its second-quarter operating profit stood at nearly four-point-three trillion won, or some three-point-one billion U.S. dollars. That’s up point-seven percent from the same period last year.Sales rose six-point-six percent on-year to some 45-point-two trillion won, or around 32-and-a-half billion U.S. dollars, to also post an all-time quarterly high.The carmaker attributed the strong quarterly earnings to an improved sales mix and exchange rate effects.The sales mix focused on selling high-profit autos such as SUVs, midsize luxury sedans and eco-friendly vehicles.For the first half, Hyundai Motor posted nearly 85-point-seven trillion won in sales to hit a new record. That’s roughly 62 billion U.S. dollars.