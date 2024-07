Photo : YONHAP News

A revised bill led by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) seeking to introduce a four-person quorum for the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) was submitted to the National Assembly’s plenary session on Thursday.This immediately prompted the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to launch a filibuster in response, claiming that the DP is seeking to railroad four media bills with intent of permanently dominating public broadcasters.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik approved the motion for the bill, which has not gained bipartisan agreement, at the request of the DP.Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be ended after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of attending parliament members consent to it.Some 170 DP lawmakers have already submitted their consent to end the filibuster. As such the process will automatically end 24 hours later, and voting will resume on the bill.