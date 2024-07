Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea archer Lim Si-hyeon came in first in the women’s individual ranking rounds of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday, posting both a new world and Olympic record in the process.Lim ranked first among 64 archers after securing a total of 694 points at the Esplanade des Invalides located along the Seine.The previous world record was held by fellow South Korean Kang Chae-young who posted such a feat in 2019 while the previous Olympic record was posted in 2020 by An San, another South Korean archer.Lim emerged as a South Korean ace archer during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after she nabbed three gold medals. It marked the first time in 37 years since the 1986 Seoul Asian Games that South Korea produced a triple gold medalist in archery.