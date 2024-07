Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) continued its filibuster for a second day on Friday to block the parliamentary passage of a revision bill on broadcasting laws.The filibuster began when PPP Rep. Choi Hyung-du took the floor at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Han Jun-ho and PPP lawmaker Park Dae-chul.As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, DP Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong was delivering a speech.The rival parties have been blaming each other for the crippled system of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), which operated through a two-person rule system instead of the required five.The filibuster is set to end Friday afternoon, when the DP-dominated National Assembly is expected to put the revision bill to a vote during a plenary session.The DP said it plans to pass four broadcasting bills one by one while the PPP said it intends to request a filibuster for each bill.