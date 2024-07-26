Biden Honors Korean War Veterans ahead of Armistice Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed his appreciation for the Korean War veterans who sacrificed their lives, saying that they are the reason the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains strong.Biden on Thursday honored the service and sacrifices of the American and Korean service members who fought in the war in a proclamation on the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, which falls on Saturday. The armistice that halted the Korean War was signed on July 27, 1953.Through the proclamation, Biden said the U.S. renews its commitment to commitment to upholding their legacy and ensuring the alliance with South Korea continues to contribute to global peace and prosperity.He also called for remembrance of the thousands of service members who went missing in action during the Korean War, adding the U.S. will never stop working to bring each of them home.Mentioning that he joined President Yoon Suk Yeol to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ alliance last year, Biden stressed that the alliance is an “unbreakable” bond because it was forged in bravery and the sacrifice of both of their peoples.He said the Korean War veterans are the reason the alliance stands and remains strong today as two vibrant and innovative democracies.U.S. presidents have issued a proclamation every year to mark the armistice day.