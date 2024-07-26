Angry TMON Users Flock to Headquarters to Demand Refunds

Photo : YONHAP News

Online shopping platform TMON on Friday began issuing on-site refunds to customers who flocked to the firm’s headquarters to get their money back.Hundreds of angry TMON users gathered outside the headquarters in Seoul during the early morning hours demanding refunds for the products and travel packages sold on the platform. Dozens of customers had received refunds as of 8 a.m.Kwon Do-wan, the head of TMON's operation unit, at around 12:40 a.m. Friday appeared before a crowd of customers who occupied the first basement floor of the building, offering an apology for the refund processing delays.Kwon told them the company is unlikely to be able to refund everyone all at once due to liquidity shortages and is planning to make the payments sequentially.He said they would accept online applications for refunds, but the customers strongly protested and demanded immediate refunds. TMON officials then accepted the applications for refunds from the customers from 2 a.m.TMON and WeMakePrice, subsidiaries of the Singapore-based e-commerce platform Qoo10, have been suffering delays in payments and refunds reportedly due to liquidity issues.