Photo : YONHAP News

The acting chief of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) voluntarily stepped down on Friday amid moves by the opposition to seek his impeachment.KCC acting chair and vice chairman Lee Sang-in planned to vacate the post without a ceremony. President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted his resignation right after he made the offer to leave.Lee was supposed to appear at a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for KCC chief, on Thursday afternoon, but did not show up citing health reasons after the main opposition Democratic Party proposed a motion for his impeachment.As vice chief, Lee Sang-in served as the interim head of the KCC when former chairmen Lee Dong-kwan and Kim Hong-il resigned voluntarily due to the threat of impeachment posed by the opposition party.The latest resignation leaves all five KCC standing member positions vacant.