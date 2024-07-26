Gov't: Japan's Sado Mines Expected to be Listed as UNESCO Heritage Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Sado mines, a controversial wartime site linked to forced labor of people including Koreans, are likely to be designated as a World Heritage Site as Japan promised measures to reflect the full history of the mines.A foreign ministry official in Seoul told reporters on Friday that South Korea and Japan generally agreed that Tokyo will display the entire history of the mines at the site.The official said that after a difficult process, an agreement between the two countries is finally being reached and that it is expected the mines will be listed as a World Heritage site without a vote at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting set for Saturday.South Korea agreed to the inscription as Japan promised to display the full history of the mines including the forced labor of Koreans and has already taken concrete measures to do so, according to the official.Earlier, Japan’s Asahi Shimbun daily quoted a Japanese official as saying that Tokyo and Seoul agreed to Japan’s display of the history of forced labor of people including Koreans at the mines.The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is scheduled to hold a session in New Delhi on Saturday to review and make a decision on the listing proposal for the gold and silver mine complex on Japan's Sado Island in Niigata.