Medical Professors, Private Doctors to Discuss Discord with Gov't over Reforms

Photo : KBS News

The medical community, including professors and doctors in private practice, will hold a forum to discuss the issues they have with the government over the medical school admissions quota hike and other reforms.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) said on Friday that members from across the country are expected to suspend patient consultations for the day and attend the forum in the afternoon.The discussions, which will also be held virtually, will include ways to vitalize the expansion of doctors practicing overseas, as most of the trainee doctors who have taken collective action against the quota hike are unlikely to return to work.The one-day suspension for the forum is not expected to cause a great disruption to medical services since many physicians have already reduced outpatient consultations for Fridays.Ahead of the forum, the emergency committees of professors affiliated with Kangwon National University Hospital and Chungbuk National University Hospital as well as a medical student parent group will stage a rally in front of the health ministry in Sejong City to call for the withdrawal of the admissions quota hike.