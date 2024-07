Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur have reached a deal to sign South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk from K League 1's Gangwon FC.According to The Athletic run by The New York Times Company on Friday, the 18-year-old is expected to remain at Gangwon until January, before joining the Spurs.On his social media account, Fabrizio Romano, an expert on the transfer window in European football, said the "long-term" deal has been completed for the 2006-born winger and that the first part of his medical tests has already been booked.Having joined the K League in the 2024 season, Yang became the youngest K League scorer in eleven years, after netting his first goal for Gangwon in March. He has since scored seven goals and assisted in three during 24 matches.Yang is set to become the third South Korean player to join the Spurs, after defender Lee Young-pyo and current captain Son Heung-min.