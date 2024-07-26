Menu Content

Politics

Parliamentary Committee Adopts Hearing Reports for 2 of 3 Supreme Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The special parliamentary committee on confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominees has adopted hearing reports for two of the three nominees.

At a plenary session on Friday, the committee adopted the reports for Roh Kyung-pil and Park Young-jae, but withheld a decision for Lee Suk-yeon for further review.

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has taken issue with allegations that Lee's daughter had made some 385 million won, or around 278-thousand U.S. dollars, in profit from selling unlisted stocks to her father, after she bought the shares for six million won in 2017 with money gifted by him.

The daughter allegedly spent the profit to repay her father for money she had borrowed when purchasing a multiplex unit in one of Seoul's redevelopment zones.

Amid controversy, the nominee apologized, announcing a decision to donate the stocks in question owned by her husband and her daughter to charity.

The hearing reports for the other two nominees, meanwhile, are expected to be put to a vote at a plenary session as appointments of Supreme Court justices require parliamentary consent with support from a majority of more than half of sitting lawmakers in attendance.
