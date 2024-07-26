Menu Content

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, China Agree on Importance of Strategic Dialogue

Written: 2024-07-26 14:41:40Updated: 2024-07-26 14:41:55

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea and China met on the margins of a ministerial forum led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), agreeing on the importance of maintaining a close strategic dialogue for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, the agreement was reached between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in the Laotian capital of Vientiane.

Cho asked Beijing to play a constructive role in resolving peninsula issues, while Wang said his country's peninsula policy has not changed, reaffirming a position to fulfill its role.

The South Korean minister stressed the necessity to bolster strategic communication between Seoul and Beijing amid heightened tensions due to North Korea's illegal provocation and close cooperation with Russia.

The Chinese official said the two sides are geographical neighbors and inseparable partners in cooperation, calling to further develop their relations in a positive and stable manner, while keeping their original intention when forging diplomatic ties.
