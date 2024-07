Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea nabbed a come-from-behind victory against Germany in a group match of women's handball at the Paris Olympics, increasing its chances of advancing to the quarterfinal knock-out stage.The national team, led by head coach Henrik Signell, defeated European powerhouse Germany 23-to-22 in the first Group A match on Friday, Korea time, at the South Paris Arena 6.Team Korea trailed 18 to 14 in the second half but Woo Bit-na and Kang Kyung-min delivered in the clutch, scoring four minutes and 22 seconds before the final whistle to ensure victory.The women's team is scheduled to face off against Slovenia in the second group match on Sunday, and the top four countries from Groups A and B after round-robin play will advance to the quarterfinals.South Korea has not won a medal in women's handball since taking home bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.