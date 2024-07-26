Presidential Office Urges DP to Pay Attention to Public, Not Political Fights

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called on the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which has been wrapped up in passing impeachment motions and a bill on a special counsel probe into last year's death of a Marine, to pay heed to the public's urgent situation rather than political strife.Speaking to reporters on Friday, an official at the top office said around 94 key bills remain pending at the National Assembly, the consequences of which will fall on the public.Asked about ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon's proposed bill on the Marine death probe involving a third-party recommendation, the official said President Yoon Suk Yeol and the PPP chief have a common goal, adding that the government and the party will closely communicate and cooperate with each other.As for the DP's planned revote on a set of contentious broadcasting bills that were previously vetoed by the president, the official called it a controversial move, noting that the opposition reissued the bills with problematic changes.The official added that the top office plans to decide on future next steps with regard to the situation while considering ongoing discussions in parliament and related concerns.