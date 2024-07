Photo : KBS News

Heat wave warning is issued for most parts of the country on Friday.In Seoul, Gangneung, Daejeon and Daegu, the daytime highs reached 34 degrees Celsius, but the feels-like temperature is expected to be even higher.The high temperatures are expected to continue into Sunday.Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in China on Thursday, as Jeju Island and the southern coasts of South Korea will be affected by the storm until Saturday.Up to 400 millimeters of rain will fall in the mountainous areas of Jeju, while up to 150 millimeters of precipitation is expected in other parts of Jeju and the southern coast until Saturday.