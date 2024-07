Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are set to open in Paris, France on Friday, 100 years after the city previously hosted the Olympics.The opening ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, France time, and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Korea time, taking place on the city's iconic Seine River with all the athletes parading on more than 90 boats for six kilometers.Over the next 17 days, athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees(NOC) and those belonging to the International Olympic Committee's(IOC) refugee team will compete for 329 gold medals in 32 sporting events.The South Korean Olympic team, the smallest in size since 1976 consisting of 143 athletes in 21 events, has set a goal of finishing 15th with at least five gold medals.Attention's also drawn to who will win the country's 100th summer Olympic gold medal, after South Korea bagged a total of 96 golds since the 1976 Montreal Games.The Paris Games are scheduled to close on August 11.