Japan's Sado Mines Likely to be Listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Japan’s Sado mines, a controversial site linked to wartime forced labor which included Koreans, will likely be listed as a World Heritage Site as South Korea plans not to object to the move after Japan promised it will reflect their full history.Our Koo Heejin has the details.Report: Former gold and silver mines located on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture, where Koreans were forced into hard labor, are expected to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, after an agreement from Tokyo to display the entire history of the mines at the site.An official at the South Korean Foreign Ministry told reporters on Friday that the UNESCO World Heritage Committee(WHC), which consists of representatives from 21 member states, is scheduled to review and decide on 28 new listing proposals, including the Sado mines, at its meeting in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.Seoul has protested Tokyo's push to inscribe the Sado mine complex, arguing that Japan initially intended to omit the part of its history involving more than two-thousand Koreans who were forced to toil there during World War II, when Korea was under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.The official said that after a difficult process, an agreement between the two countries was finally reached and it's expected that the mines will be listed as a World Heritage site without a vote at the World Heritage Committee meeting. Both Japan and Korea are members of the rotating committee this year.South Korea agreed to the inscription as Japan promised to reflect the full history of the mines, including the forced labor of Koreans, and has already taken specific measures to do so, according to the official who did not elaborate further.However, the official stressed it will be different from the UNESCO designation of Hashima Island, which has repeatedly come under fire as Japan has failed to fulfill its pledge to inform the world of the "entire history" of the industrial site, including its use of Korean forced laborers.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News