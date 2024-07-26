Foreign Minister Cho Stresses South Korea's Support for ASEAN

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said Friday that South Korea will continue to stand as a faithful supporter of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation's(ASEAN) centrality and integration.Cho made the remarks at the Korea-ASEAN Foreign Minister's Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, where he vowed a more meaningful, substantial and mutually beneficial relationship with ASEAN for future generations.The meeting was co-chaired by Cho and Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet.Viet called South Korea one ASEAN's most important dialogue partners and stressed their appreciation for Seoul's commitment to building a stronger partnership with the regional bloc.During talks, Cho requested cooperation for the full implementation of the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative(KASI), the South Korean government's ASEAN-specific regional policy, while also raising concerns over North Korea's continued provocations.This year marks the 35th anniversary of South Korea's dialogue relationship with ASEAN. The two sides have reviewed the status of cooperation for establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership(CSP) to be announced at the Korea-ASEAN Summit in October.