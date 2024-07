Photo : YONHAP News

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) has conducted on-site inspections of e-commerce companies TMON and WeMakePrice over their delayed payments and refunds, with plans to carry out more checks amid mounting consumer outrage.According to the government on Friday, the FTC conducted emergency on-site inspections the previous day, but returned without being able to secure any meaningful information.The commission had originally planned to meet with the companies' management and finance teams to confirm the number of refunds issued to consumers, as well as their ability to make payments to sellers.Under mounting pressure, TMON promised to issue refunds to its customers as soon as possible.The FTC plans to conduct more on-site inspections next week to secure additional documents and urge a swift response from the e-commerce companies.