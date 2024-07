Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see rain showers this weekend in the full swing of the summer vacation period.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, many regions will see up to 50 millimeters of rain per hour on Saturday and roughly 30 millimeters per hour on Sunday.In particular, Jeju Island, the southern coastal areas and the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province will likely expect more than 100 millimeters of cumulative rainfall during the weekend.The weather agency urged the public to refrain from camping out at areas near ravines where the water can rise abruptly.It also called on the public to keep a close eye on the water level of the Imjin River and Hantan River where heavy downpours are forecast.