Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-led National Assembly passed a revised bill seeking to introduce a four-person quorum for the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) during a plenary session on Friday.The bill passed the National Assembly with all 183 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor. Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stormed out of the plenary chamber in protest ahead of the vote, after ending a 24-hour filibuster to try and block the passage.Shortly after the passage, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik approved the submission of yet another bill, this one seeking revisions to the Broadcast Act.The ruling PPP soon after launched a filibuster yet again for the bill as it had with the KCC bill.Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be ended after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of attending parliament members consent to it.