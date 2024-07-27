2024 Paris Olympics Opens with Ceremony on City's Iconic Seine River

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games opened in Paris, France, with a ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, France time, taking place on the city's iconic river Seine.This is the third time for the modern Olympics to be held in the French capital, also considered a city of the arts and culture, following the Second Games in 1900 and the Eighth Games in 1924. It is South Korea's first Olympics in Paris.More than 300-thousand spectators, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, gathered for the first-ever opening ceremony taking place on a river, where athletes paraded for six kilometers onboard some 90 boats.The South Korean Olympic team, led by high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok and swimmer Kim Seo-yeong holding the national flag, was the 48th out of 206 participating nations to enter the ceremony.Team Korea in Paris is the smallest delegation since the 1976 Montreal Games, consisting of 143 athletes in 21 events, having set a goal to finish 15th with at least five gold medals.Attention is also drawn to who will win the country's 100th summer Olympic gold medal, as South Korea has so far bagged a total of 96 golds since 1976.The Paris Olympics where athletes will compete for 329 gold medals in 32 sporting events are scheduled to run through August 11.