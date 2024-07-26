Menu Content

Written: 2024-07-27 11:45:59Updated: 2024-07-27 14:13:16

Gov't Protests Introduction of S. Korean Team as N. Korean Athletes during Olympics Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has protested the introduction of the South Korean Olympic team as athletes from North Korea during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Second Vice Minister Jang Mi-ran requested a meeting with International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach.

The vice minister also requested that Seoul's foreign ministry deliver a strong protest to host nation France.

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC), the country's National Olympic Committee(NOC), has demanded the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to prevent a recurrence and plans to send a formal letter of protest.

The KSOC also plans to lodge a protest and request preventive steps during a face-to-face meeting with officials from the committee and the IOC on Saturday.

On its Korean-language X account, the IOC issued an apology regarding the blunder during the opening ceremony, without further elaboration. It has yet to make a post in French or English.
