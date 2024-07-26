PPP's Filibuster on KCC Bill Ends, Unilaterally Passed by Opposition

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) filibuster against an opposition-pushed revision bill on the state broadcasting watchdog ended Friday night, enabling the opposition to unilaterally pass the bill through parliament amid the PPP's boycott.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties voted to end the filibuster that started Thursday afternoon with support from at least three-fifths of sitting lawmakers, 24 hours after submitting a consent for its conclusion.The bill aimed at revising the act concerning the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), stipulates increasing the watchdog's quorum in decision making to four out of five people. It won support from all 183 representatives in attendance.A second filibuster began Friday night against one of the three remaining broadcasting revision bills, which includes increasing the number of board members at public broadcasters, and giving recommendation rights outside the National Assembly.The PPP argues that the bill is aimed at securing the opposition's permanent control over public broadcasters, while the DP claims it seeks to guarantee the broadcasters' independence and autonomy.The DP is expected to vote to end the second filibuster and to pass the second bill on Sunday, and a similar process is likely to take place for the remaining two bills through next Tuesday.