A ceremony was held on Saturday to commemorate United Nations veterans who had fought in the Korean War and to enhance promotion of friendly ties with countries that had taken part in the three-year conflict.Under the theme of "Together for Our Tomorrow," the ceremony marking UN Forces Participation Day took place at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, with over one-thousand people attending, including UN veterans from 19 countries and their families.The government awarded eight UN veterans and others who had served to preserve their honor and to strengthen ties with allies.In his commemorative speech, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the country will not tolerate any provocation by North Korea through an overwhelming power and solidarity with friendly nations.He also urged the North to suspend its nuclear development and military threats, adding that the door to dialogue will remain open.