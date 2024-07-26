Avg. Prices of Gasoline, Diesel Rise for 5th Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Average weekly prices of gasoline and diesel at gas stations nationwide have risen for the fifth consecutive week.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's(KNOC) oil price information system on Saturday, the average price of gasoline during the fourth week of July increased zero-point-five won on-week to one-thousand-713-point-six won or around one U.S. dollar and 24 cents per liter.While the price has been on the rise since the third week of June, the on-week gain has slowed since peaking at over 20 won per liter in the first and second weeks of July.The average price of diesel, which has also surged since the third week of June, jumped one-point-six won on-week to one-thousand-550-point-two won per liter.International oil prices this week fell for the third straight week due to expectations over a truce deal between Israel and Hamas, and the strengthened greenback. The Dubai crude, Korea’s standard for oil imports, dropped two-point-nine dollars on-week to 81-point-four dollars per barrel.It typically takes about two weeks for global costs to reflect on domestic prices.