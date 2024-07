Photo : YONHAP News

Just over ten percent of the nation's medical students have submitted applications for the state license practical test next year.According to the health ministry, the Korea Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute received applications from 364 students by 6 p.m. Friday.The number is equivalent to eleven-point-four percent of more than three-thousand-200 applicants eligible for the exam, including some three-thousand fourth year medical school students.Since the government's announcement to increase the medical school admissions quota hike in February, the nation's trainee doctors and medical students have taken collective action, calling for the plan's withdrawal.The students' protracted refusal to attend classes or take license exams is expected to lead to a drastic fall in the number of newly licensed doctors next year.