U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has secured endorsement by a majority of Democratic Party delegates, is trailing closely behind the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.According to polling results published by The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) on Friday, Harris won 47 percent of support against Trump's 49 percent in a two-way match.In a multi-candidate match, Harris won 45 percent of support, against Trump's 44 percent.The survey of one-thousand registered voters between Tuesday and Thursday had a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama, who has stayed silent since President Joe Biden's nomination withdrawal last week, expressed his endorsement of Harris in a phone call, further solidifying her nomination.