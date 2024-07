Photo : YONHAP News

Oh Sang-uk won the gold medal in the men's individual sabre fencing at the Paris Summer Games on Saturday.Oh won South Korea's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics after defeating Fares Ferjani of Tunisia 15-11 in the men's individual sabre final at the Grand Palais in Paris.With the win, Oh became the first South Korean man to win an individual sabre gold in the Olympics since Kim Jung-hwan had won two bronze medals in the discipline, each in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.Oh has now won an individual gold medal in all four major competitions for Asian fencers: the Olympics, the Asian Games, the world championships and the Asian championships.Saturday's win is Oh's redemption; he crashed out of the individual competition in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the quarterfinals despite entering the tournament ranked No. 1 in the world.