Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Woo-min won the bronze medal in the men's 400-meter freestyle swimming at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, becoming the second South Korean swimmer ever to medal at an Olympics.Kim finished third with a time of three minutes, 42-point-50 seconds at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris.Kim became the second South Korean to reach an Olympic podium after Park Tae-hwan, ending a 12-year Olympic medal drought for South Korea in the sport.Park won a gold medal in the men's 400-meter freestyle and a silver in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and two silvers, each in the 400-meter and 200-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.Kim's win brought the number of the country's Olympic medals in swimming to five.