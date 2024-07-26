IOC Chief Apologizes to Yoon over Mistake at Opening Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has apologized to President Yoon Suk Yeol over an incorrect introduction of the South Korean athletes as North Koreans during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.Yoon expressed regret over the incident and asked the IOC chief to prevent a recurrence during a ten-minute phone call at around 8 p.m. Saturday.According to the presidential office, Yoon told Bach that as the country that has hosted the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, as well as the FIFA World Cup, South Koreans were very surprised and dismayed with this incident.Yoon asked the IOC chief to apologize for this incident through the media and social media and to ensure similar cases will not occur again, adding he hopes the rest of the Olympic Games will proceed successfully.Bach reportedly offered his sincere and heartfelt apology, saying that the incident was "inexcusable."Bach reportedly vowed that the IOC will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.South Korean athletes were announced as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the full official name of North Korea, as they waved their national flag on a boat floating down the Seine on Friday evening.