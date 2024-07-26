Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan held talks in Tokyo on Sunday.According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara held talks at Japan's Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Sunday morning.The defense chiefs reaffirmed the importance of security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo and between South Korea, the United States and Japan amid growing threats from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles and deepening military ties between the North and Russia.The two sides then agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.The defense chiefs also agreed to establish an annual plan for defense exchanges between the two nations and seek exchanges between the South Korean Army and Japan's Self-Defense Force.Those exchanges will include mutual visits between the defense chiefs and top military officials.The two sides will also resume the operation of regular consultative bodies and exchanges between South Korea's Army, Navy and Air Force and Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, Maritime Self-Defense Force and Air Self-Defense Force.