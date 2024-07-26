IOC Apologizes to S. Korea over Olympics Ceremony Gaffe

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially apologized for the wrong identification of the South Korean delegation at the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony.The IOC said in a statement on its website on Sunday that IOC President Thomas Bach spoke with President Yoon Suk Yeol during a telephone conversation and apologized sincerely for the mistake in the audio broadcast of the opening ceremony on Friday, in which the South Korean team was wrongly identified.The statement said that the problem was identified as a human error, for which the IOC is "deeply sorry."The IOC added that the IOC president took the opportunity to congratulate Yoon on South Korea's first medal at the Games, which was a silver medal won by the 10-meter air rifle mixed team.The IOC also sent an apology letter in the name of Bach to South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.South Korean athletes were announced as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the full official name of North Korea, as they waved their national flag on a boat floating down the Seine on Friday evening.