South Korean shooters added two more medals on the second day of the Paris Olympics.Oh Ye-jin won the gold medal in the women's ten-meter air pistol event with the score of 243-point-two, setting an Olympic record, in the final round held at the Chateaureux Shooting Center on Sunday.Oh's teammate Kim Ye-ji placed second with the score of 241-point-three.Kim's gold medal is the first-ever for Team Korea in this event at the Olympic Games. It's also the first time that two South Korean shooters have stood on the medal podium since the 2012 London Olympic Games, where Jin Jong-oh and Choi Young-Rae won the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's 50-meter pistol event.