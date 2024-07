Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has defended the women's team archery title at the Olympic Games for the tenth consecutive time since 1988.The three-member team, consisting of Lim Sihyeon, Nam Suhyeon, and Jeon Hunyoung, beat China 5-4 in the recurve women's team finals at Les Invalides in Paris on Sunday.With this win, South Korean archers have swept the women’s team category for ten straight Olympic Games since the 1988 edition in Seoul.South Korea is maintaining its complete dominance in the archery event with the ten consecutive gold medals, a record shared by the United States with its swimming team dominating in the 400-meter medley relay from 1984 to 2021.