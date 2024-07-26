Another Broadcasting Bill Passes Parliament after PPP's Filibuster

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-led National Assembly passed another of the four contentious broadcasting bills on Monday, with lawmakers of the ruling party leaving in protest.The bill was put to a vote during a parliamentary plenary session and passed early on Monday, as it won support from all 187 representatives in attendance.The passage came after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties voted to end the filibuster that started Sunday morning and lasted for about 31 hours, with support from at least three-fifths of sitting lawmakers, 24 hours after submitting a consent for its conclusion.The four broadcasting bills are aimed at significantly increasing the number of board members at KBS, MBC and EBS, and granting the right to recommend board members to journalism and broadcasting societies.Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik tabled the remaining bill right after the passage.The passage of the four bills are expected to be completed on Tuesday morning.