Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution investigated former chief of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Suh Hoon last month in relation to its probe into the alleged hiring irregularities involving organizations affiliated with the spy agency.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office questioned the former NIS chief as a suspect on charges of obstruction of business and abuse of power.Suh is accused of abusing his authority as NIS chief in August 2017 in having a person who worked for the former President Moon Jae-in’s election camp hired as a senior official at the Institute for National Security Strategy(NSS), which is affiliated with the NIS.Another ex-NIS director Park Jie-won is accused of hiring his former aides as employees at the NSS without a proper document review and interview.Last July, the police referred Suh and Park to the prosecution on charge of illicit hiring.