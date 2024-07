Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop group Stray Kids has topped Billboard’s main albums chart with its latest mini album, "ATE."Billboard said in a chart preview on Sunday that Stray Kids debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the new album.Stray Kids has become the first group ever to debut at No. 1 with their first five charting albums.They previously opened atop the chart with "ODDINARY" and "MAXIDENT" in 2022, as well as "ROCK-STAR" and "5-STAR" in 2023.According to Billboard, "ATE" earned the sale of 232-thousand equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 25, which is the largest week of this year for any K-pop album, and the sixth-biggest debut for any album this year.