The eastern province of Gangwon saw the so-called “super” tropical night between Sunday night and Monday morning, as the lowest overnight temperatures surpassed 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, the lowest overnight temperature in Sokcho was 30-point-six degrees Celsius, marking the hottest night on record, while that for Gangneung posted 30-point-four degrees.A tropical night refers to a night when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.If temperatures stay above 30 degrees throughout the night, it is often called a "super tropical night."Gangneung has had tropical nights for 19 consecutive days since July 19. It was also the first city in the nation to witness a super tropical night on August 8 of 2013.