Ministry: 'Unusual' for N. Korea to Report on Rain Rescue in Northern Border Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs assessed that North Korea is unusually reporting in detail on the ongoing rescue of its people who have been inundated in the northern regions amid a downpour.Seoul's unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said on Monday that North Korea's state media reports of its leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the affected region is a likely attempt to promote his image as a leader who loves his people and to highlight the regime's systematic crisis management.The spokesperson said while Pyongyang has yet to officially announce the exact scope of rain damage, it's considered unusual that the North's state media has not reported on rain damage in the southern provinces of Hwanghae and Gangwon.The spokesperson also said Seoul currently has no specifics on potentially sending humanitarian aid to the North.Earlier, Voice of Korea, the North's international broadcasting service, said a record downpour in areas along the northern border on Saturday had marooned over five-thousand residents on islands near Sinuiju and Uiju in North Pyongan Province.