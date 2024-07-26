DP to Seek Parliamentary Probe into TMON, WeMakePrice Payment Delays

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) announced plans to seek a parliamentary investigation into ongoing payment delays at online shopping platforms TMON and WeMakePrice due to a liquidity shortage.DP chief spokesperson Lee Hae-sik said on Monday that the party's political affairs coordination committee will address the issue and push for a parliamentary probe for factual investigation and prevention of recurrence.The spokesperson said the opposition plans to request the government to take steps to enable cancellations of transactions and refunds for the platforms' customers to minimize damage to consumers and sellers affiliated with the platforms.The DP said it will demand the platforms, run by Singapore-based Qoo10 Group, to place priority on assisting those that suffered financial damage, even if it would require the company chief to mobilize his personal assets.The opposition is also set to come up with measures to control the platforms' management style of robbing Peter to pay Paul and reckless business diversification, and push for revisions to the law to prevent damage inflicted on consumers.