PPP to Consult with Gov't in Seeking Ways to Minimize Damage from TMON, WeMakePrice Payment Delays

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) pledged to consult with the government to come up with measures to minimize damage from online shopping platform TMON and WeMakePrice's payment delays and to prevent a recurrence.In a statement on Monday, PPP spokesperson Ho Jun-seok said the ruling camp intends to accelerate enactment of a related law to guarantee consumer safety in online shopping.Following a Supreme Council meeting, PPP chief spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek said the parliamentary national policy committee is set to question related emerging issues on Tuesday, which would then lead to the PPP and the government seeking support measures.At the Supreme Council meeting, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon called to minimize the damage, while maintaining public sympathy and abiding by principles.Revealing that the ruling party had urged the government for swift steps to assist consumers and to protect sellers affiliated with the two platforms, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho promised to carefully look after issues that are directly linked to public livelihoods.