PPP Starts 4th Filibuster against Last of 4 Opposition-Pushed Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) started a fourth filibuster against the last of four opposition-pushed broadcasting bills, four days after launching the first filibuster last Thursday.Following the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties' passage of the third bill amid the ruling party's boycott Monday morning, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik introduced the fourth bill to revise the Act concerning public broadcaster EBS.The package of four bills stipulate increasing the state broadcasting watchdog's quorum for decision-making to four out of five people, expanding the number of board members at public broadcasters, and giving recommendation rights outside the National Assembly.The PPP argues that the bills are aimed at securing the opposition's permanent control over public broadcasters, while the DP claims they seek to guarantee the broadcasters' independence and autonomy.The DP is expected to vote to end the fourth filibuster Tuesday morning, 24 hours after submitting a consent for its conclusion, and conduct another vote to pass the EBS bill.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had exercised his veto over three of the four bills under the previous 21st Assembly, is expected to veto the four bills to be returned for a second plenary vote.