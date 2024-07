Photo : YONHAP News

The number of tropical nights in South Korea has already exceeded seven days, the highest number in 30 years.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA)'s Open MET Data Portal on Monday, the number of tropical nights from June 1 to July 28 stood at seven-point-one days, the highest since the eight-point-six days reported in August 1994.While tropical nights came earlier than usual this year, parts of the nation have also been seeing "super tropical nights," a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay above 30 degrees Celsius, mainly in the Gangwon region.The lowest nighttime temperature in Sokcho, Gangwon Province on Sunday stood at 30-point-six degrees Celsius, while the city of Gangneung saw 30-point-four degrees.Ever since related statistics were compiled in 1973, South Korea experienced the highest number of tropical nights in June and July of 1994, when it recorded eight-point-six days.