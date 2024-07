Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean men's national football team's new head coach Hong Myung-bo apologized to fans on Monday, amid his controversial hiring.Hong held a press conference at the Korea Football Association (KFA) House, issuing an eight-page apology to football fans who were disappointed by his hiring, especially Ulsan HD FC supporters who saw their head coach leave for the national team mid-season.Hong said that the only way to be forgiven by the fans is to achieve growth and development of the national football team, adding that he's standing before the fans with a sense of responsibility as well as feeling indebted to them.The 55-year-old bench boss also revealed his blueprint for the national team, setting a goal of making it past the round of 16 in the next FIFA World Cup in 2026.Hong previously led the men's senior side during the 2014 World Cup, and will make his debut in the World Cup qualifying match set for September.